Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,245 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

