Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 61,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 12,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

