Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.