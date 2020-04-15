Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 23,507 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 152,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 6,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

