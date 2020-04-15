Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.35% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,954. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.