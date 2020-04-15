Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 51,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,421. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.