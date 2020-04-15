Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,734,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 92,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

HEZU traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 26,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,494. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

