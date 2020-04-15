Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,746. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.