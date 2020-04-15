Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.27 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.67. 49,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,528. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.