Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

HYD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 21,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,770. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

