Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

