Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 191.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,345. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.