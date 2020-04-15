Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,957,000 after acquiring an additional 202,929 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,378 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,065,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,861 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 90,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. 9,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

