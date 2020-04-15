Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. 53,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,301. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

