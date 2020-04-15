Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,242,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

