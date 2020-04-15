Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 124,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,459,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,212,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.56. 182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,818. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $212.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.06.

