Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. 10,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

