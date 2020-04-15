Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $138.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,321. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $171.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

