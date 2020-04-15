Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,827 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

GEM stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. 5,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,880. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

