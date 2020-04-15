Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 253,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,567. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

