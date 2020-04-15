Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 129,372 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,372 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 115,255 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 294,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 25,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,708. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

