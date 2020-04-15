Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 117,272 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 231,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,321. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

