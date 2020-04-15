Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

IBB stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,570. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0554 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

