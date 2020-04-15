Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,576 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 4.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

