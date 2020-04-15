Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 32,366 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 149.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,441,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,294. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.