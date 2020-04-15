CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Shares of CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $1.85. CleanSpark shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 535,974 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark Inc will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

