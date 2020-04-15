CL King Lowers Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $60.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price lowered by CL King from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of RHI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 589,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,723. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Robert Half International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $74,394,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

