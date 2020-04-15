Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $13.33 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 51,231 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

