Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Though earnings estimates have been revised downward prior to the first quarter earnings release, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's rising loans and deposits balance will bolster bottom line in the coming quarters. Also, its revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being TOP 6 Program, is anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $300-$325 million by 2021-end. However, rising costs due to investments in new technology and pending probes and litigations, remains a key concern. Further, lack of diversification in loans is a major headwind. Notably, the company suspended its share buyback program amid coronavirus related slowdown.”

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 416,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,048. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 392,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

