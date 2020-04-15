Citigroup Upgrades Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) to “Buy”

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WYNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Macau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.