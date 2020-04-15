Citigroup Initiates Coverage on FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOX. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of FOX opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $226,593,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $177,353,000. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $35,916,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,022,000 after acquiring an additional 656,684 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of FOX by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 362,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

