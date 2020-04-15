Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ CARR opened at $13.87 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

