Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. 9,948,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,464,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

