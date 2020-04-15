Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

NYSE:CNK opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Insiders have bought 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

