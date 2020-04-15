Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at SunTrust Banks

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 90,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 115,599 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

