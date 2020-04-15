Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

Cigna stock opened at $185.62 on Monday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

