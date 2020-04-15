Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $778,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,100 shares in the company, valued at $12,831,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,087. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.55. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

