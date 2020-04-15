CIBC Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to Outperform

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$43.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.63.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$19.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. CAE has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

