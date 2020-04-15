CIBC Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $60.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QSR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 194,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21,002.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 265,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 116,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

