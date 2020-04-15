CIBC Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $61.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s current price.
MTRAF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689. Metro has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.
Metro Company Profile
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.