CIBC Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $61.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s current price.

MTRAF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689. Metro has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

