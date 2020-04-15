CIBC Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$86.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBH. Desjardins cut shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:PBH opened at C$81.75 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$102.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$80.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

