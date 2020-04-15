CIBC Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $134.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $178.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

