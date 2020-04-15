Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 12,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,851. The company has a market cap of $242.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.15. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

