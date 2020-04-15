Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s production facilities and distribution centers are operational even amid the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, for March, Church & Dwight has witnessed a significant increase in demand for its products, including Vitafusion gummy vitamins and Simply Saline among others. Apart from these, the company is gaining from solid organic sales, international business strength and prudent efforts to expand portfolio. In fourth-quarter 2019, the top line benefited from consistent category growth and healthy market share gains. Continued rise in gross margin has also been an upside. However, rise in marketing and SG&A costs is likely to remain a headwind in 2020. This along with adverse currency impacts and stiff competition is a concern.”

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $72.14 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,852,000 after buying an additional 485,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

