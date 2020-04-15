Christopher Morris Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) insider Christopher Morris sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.77 ($7.64), for a total value of A$10,773,000.00 ($7,640,425.53).

Christopher Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Christopher Morris acquired 33,330 shares of Computershare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.05 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of A$501,716.49 ($355,827.30).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Christopher Morris bought 31,000 shares of Computershare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.14 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,216.00 ($354,763.12).

Shares of Computershare stock traded up A$0.25 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$11.54 ($8.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is A$15.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. Computershare Limited has a one year low of A$8.27 ($5.87) and a one year high of A$18.65 ($13.23).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Computershare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.80%.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

