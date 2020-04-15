Choon Keng (CK) Kho Buys 1,900,000 Shares of Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) Stock

Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho acquired 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$95,000.00 ($67,375.89).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lionhub Group alerts:

On Friday, March 27th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 780,000 shares of Lionhub Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($27,659.57).

On Thursday, January 23rd, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 2,100,000 shares of Lionhub Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($74,468.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Lionhub Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.73, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

LionHub Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops technology parks. The company was formerly known as Arasor International Limited and changed its name to LionHub Group Limited in November 2013.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionhub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionhub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.