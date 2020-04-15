Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

