China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Up 17.2%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price was up 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 237,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,703,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

