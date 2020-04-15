China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 1.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in China Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

China Mobile stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 108,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,587. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.04%.

China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

