China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CFEIY stock remained flat at $$17.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, and Canada. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

