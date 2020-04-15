China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CFEIY stock remained flat at $$17.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
China Feihe Company Profile
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.